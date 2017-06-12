Regents Suspend Chancellor, Punish Coach Over Domestic Violence Probe

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The chancellor of the University of Colorado Boulder has been suspended and Buffaloes head football coach Mike MacIntyre and Athletic Director Rick George have also been punished as part of a domestic violence probe.

“I know some will say these measures and changes go too far, others will say they don’t go far enough. Not everybody will be happy. The board and I believe they are appropriate and we I’ll make us a better university,” said University of Colorado President Bruce Benson.

The discipline was announced late Monday afternoon by the school’s Board of Regents. It comes in the wake of an outside investigation into the school’s handling of domestic violence allegations against involving former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano was given a 10-day suspension. MacIntyre and George have been ordered to make $100,000 donations to anti-domestic violence organizations.

Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend accused him of hitting and choking her last year. Despite reports that the university knew about the allegations, he was promoted within MacIntyre’s coaching ranks before the Buffaloes Dec. 29 bowl game.

Tumpkin was also a candidate to replace defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt on a full-time basis until the school learned on Jan. 6 that a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin. He was suspended at that time and resigned under pressure on Jan. 27. He now faces five felony counts in the case.

About a month after the resignation, the board hired an out-of-state law firm to look into how DiStefano, MacIntyre, George and other school officials handled the information they were given regarding Tumpkin.

The report from that investigation ultimately found school officials failed to report the allegations internally or to police and failed to supervise Tumpkin.

MacIntyre’s proposed multi-million dollar contract extension remains on hold. That is scheduled to be discussed at the next meeting of the Regents, which will take place later this month.