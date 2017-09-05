Watch: Denver Museum Of Nature & Science Updates On Triceratops Find

DENVER (CBS4) – People got a live behind-the-scenes look on Facebook of the big triceratops find in Adams County.

Construction crews uncovered the triceratops fossil while working on a new police station for the city.

(credit: City of Thornton)

This is only the third triceratops that has been found along Colorado’s Front Range.

On Tuesday, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, as part of their “Scientists in Action” program, did a special “Unearthing Thornton’s Triceratops” program.

(credit: City of Thornton)

Kids in schools across the country, including here in Colorado, were able to ask questions of the paleontologists on site.

It’s all part of a free monthly program connecting students with scientists where they work.

You can watch the full show here:

The museum’s staff is currently cleaning the recovered fossils in the lab, which can be seen in person.

(credit: CBS)

