BREAKING NEWS: A Denver metro area construction crew has discovered a triceratops skeleton and skull (Full Story)

Construction Crew Finds Triceratops Skeleton

By Rick Sallinger

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Scientists have discovered a dinosaur in the ground in Thornton. A construction crew working on Thornton’s new police station found the triceratops.

thornton dinosaur Construction Crew Finds Triceratops Skeleton

(credit: CBS)

The new public safety facility is located at 132nd Avenue and Quebec Street.

A CBS4 crew on Tuesday visited the site, and CBS4’s Rick Sallinger reports the skeleton and the skull of the triceratops were discovered.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science says the fossil could be as much as 66 million years old. Officials with the museum are set on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the skeleton find.

