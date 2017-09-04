Lyft Driver Robbed At Gunpoint: ‘Don’t Move Or I Will Blast You’

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened near 7th Avenue and Albion Street in Denver, and involved a Lyft driver.

Driver Corey Anderson spoke exclusively with CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, just days after nearly losing his life.

Anderson was shot at as he attempted to drive away from the armed robbery.

Anderson said he was waiting in his car, just moments after completing a separate drive, when the incident took place.

“I hear a tap on my window, it sounded like a ring,” Anderson said. “I look up, and it was a gun in my face.”

Denver Police said three black men are the center of the investigation.

“There were six arms that are reaching in (my) car,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he gave the robbers everything they asked for except his cell phone. He said there was a gun to his head the entire time he was dealing with the suspects.

“(The gunman) was like, ‘don’t move, or I will blast you,’” Anderson said.

Anderson said he noticed the gun slightly re-positioned when the gunman adjusted his stance. With the gun barrel no longer pointed directly at his head he decided to run.

“I slammed (the car) into drive, and slammed on the accelerator,” Anderson said.

As he sped away from the robbers, Anderson said he heard a loud noise.

“(The door) slammed shut a little bit, and I hear pop, as loud as it can,” Anderson said.

It wasn’t until Anderson pulled over to call for help blocks away, that he noticed how close he came to losing his life. A hole, created by a bullet, was located on the shaft of the door, only inches away from his head.

Though he was not hit by the bullet, Anderson noticed how fortunate he was to be alive.

“(The bullet) came within inches of hitting me right in the head,” Anderson said.

Police had to pull the bullet from the vehicle. The damage done by the bullet showed that it stopped near a metal plate in the door frame of the car, the last part of the car before reaching Anderson’s head.

Police were unable to immediately locate the suspects.

Meanwhile, Anderson said he was dealing with significant hearing damage and migraines caused by the gunshot.

“(My hearing) is super muffled. You can barely hear out of it,” Anderson said.

Anderson said frequent flashbacks to the shooting have caused him to have early stages of PTSD. He told CBS4 driving was difficult to do as he had frequent flashbacks.

Driving for Lyft was Anderson’s only source of income.

While the company investigated the shooting, Anderson was unable to drive for profit. He set up a GoFundMe page, to help pay his bills while he awaits a new job.

“I am really lucky to be alive. On the other hand, it angers me people would take a life over a few dollars,” Anderson said. “I didn’t get shot. I lost some money and things, but your life is worth more than that it.”

