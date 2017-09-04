Reminder: Secure Your Trashcans, Bears Are Still Out

CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about bears.
Sunday night, one of their deputies caught a bear tearing up trashcans in Canon City.
The department posted video of the encounter, reminding homeowners that bear season is still going. They’re not yet hibernating. So it’s important to secure your trashcans, keep them inside until morning, and use bear proof bins.
With their video, they offered several tips on how to keep both you and the bears safe.
Thankfully nothing bad happened with this bear, the department notes, saying he went away on his own.