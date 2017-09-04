Reminder: Secure Your Trashcans, Bears Are Still Out

Filed Under: bears, Canon City, Fremont County, Fremont County Sheriff's Office

CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about bears.

Sunday night, one of their deputies caught a bear tearing up trashcans in Canon City.

The department posted video of the encounter, reminding homeowners that bear season is still going. They’re not yet hibernating. So it’s important to secure your trashcans, keep them inside until morning, and use bear proof bins.

With their video, they offered several tips on how to keep both you and the bears safe.

Thankfully nothing bad happened with this bear, the department notes, saying he went away on his own.

RELATED: Steamboat Moose Readies Antlers For Mating Season

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch