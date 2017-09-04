Steamboat Moose Readies Antlers For Mating Season

Filed Under: Colorado Parks & Wildlife, National Park Service, Steamboat Springs, Walden

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of bull moose wandered into a Steamboat Springs cul-de-sac Sunday morning.

The more mature male sported antlers freshly shedding their velvet.

moose 1 lukens Steamboat Moose Readies Antlers For Mating Season

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

This shedding typically occurs just prior to the fall mating season and leaves new, shiny set for display and — if called upon — ready for battle.

A Colorado Parks & Wildlife web page dedicated to the animal says the mating season begins in mid-September and runs through October.

The cows then calve the following May and June.

 

After the mating season, the bulls shed their antlers. They immediately begin growing a new velvet-covered pair, increasing in size as the male ages. A fully mature bull’s rack may reach five feet across.

moose 2 Steamboat Moose Readies Antlers For Mating Season

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

Colorado’s moose population blossomed following reintroduction efforts 40 years ago. A dozen moose were transplanted here three separate times from Utah and Wyoming, then 100 were shipped in during the early 1990’s.

They number more than 1,000 today.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch