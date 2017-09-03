Former Broncos QB Kyle Sloter Signs With Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (CBS4) – Former Broncos quarterback Kyle Sloter has found a new home with the Minnesota Vikings.

Sloter confirmed the news in a tweet.

“I just want to start by saying thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey,” he wrote. “Denver has been incredible and my fans and teammates have accepted me more than I probably deserve. You all have been amazing in making me feel wanted. With that being said I have signed with the Minnesota Vikings! The opportunity coupled with the best decision for me and my family financially was too much to pass up. Thank you again to Bronco Country!”

According to a report in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which cited a team source, Sloter was signed to the team’s practice squad Sunday.

Sloter was waived by the Broncos Saturday afternoon as NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players.

In his place, the Broncos signed former team quarterback Brock Osweiler after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

Staticstically, Sloter was Denver’s top performing quarterback in the preseason. He completed 72 percent of his passes, including three for touchdown, against zero interceptions. His quarterback rating was a team-best 125.4.

Sloter is expected to be one of three quarterbacks for the Vikings, throwing behind starter Sam Bradford and backup Case Keenum, with Teddy Bridgewater currently on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list.