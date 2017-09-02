‘It All Worked’: Pilot Executes Perfect Crash Landing

Filed Under: Broomfield, Davide Picard, Emergency Crash Landing, Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

By Jeff Todd

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A pilot and his trainee say they’re lucky to be alive after putting their plane down at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport without the landing gear working properly.

landing It All Worked: Pilot Executes Perfect Crash Landing

(credit: North Metro Fire District)

Davide Picard was doing training with his co-pilot. The two had gone to Greeley because of the long runway, but during the first landing attempt Picard felt a problem.

“I land on the gear, before I load put load onto it, I feel for it, and it didn’t feel right,” Picard said. “I knew right away we had a collapsed main.”

Picard tried another landing, then flew to Boulder and tried two more landings but felt the right side continue to give out.

“Then I knew I had to go to Jeffco (RMMA) and we were going to ditch this plane,” Picard said. “I knew landing in the grass if anything would be way better.”

plane lands 5vo frame 473 It All Worked: Pilot Executes Perfect Crash Landing

(credit: CBS)

The two flew the plane until it had just a few drops of fuel left. On the final approach the right engine ran out of fuel.

“I’m trying to just come in as slow as possible. I touchdown on the left felt it, touched again, and then boom it collapsed but see how I lifted the wing. The fuel is all in those tanks, had I scraped those, boom like a bomb,” Picard told CBS4.

“And realizing that wow this worked, it all worked,” he said.

Picard is getting his plane inspected but expects it to be totaled. He hopes the Cessna 310G is salvageable so he can rebuild the plane he’s flown in almost daily since 1982.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch