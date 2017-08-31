Mugshot Posted To ‘Publicly Shame’ Dino Site Intruder

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police released a mug shot Thursday to publicly shame a suspect caught trying to sneak into the city’s recent dinosaur discovery.

Officers were not at all amused by the attempted intrusion, as they were completely unwilling to give the dog a bone.

Paleontologists have uncovered more triceratops bones at the construction city for a new substation for Thornton’s police and fire departments.

thornton dinosaur Mugshot Posted To Publicly Shame Dino Site Intruder

(credit: City of Thornton)

A skull estimated to be 66 million-years-old was first found last Friday. Multiple teams have been working delicately to remove it since.

But, while they work, it appears others have tried to sneak in to get some dino bones of their own.

triceratops 1 Mugshot Posted To Publicly Shame Dino Site Intruder

(credit: City of Thornton)

The Thornton Police Department jokingly tweeted a photo Thursday with a stern warning.

“Reminder dinosaur site is protected by security,” their tweet read. “Suspect caught trying to sneak in. Mugshot released to publicly shame him. #GoodDisguise”

On the photo is a web address for the city’s dinosaur information site.

