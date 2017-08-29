MMA Fighter Rescues People In Wake Of Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (CBS4) – Mixed martial arts fighter Derrick Lewis helped rescue several people from flooding in Texas.

The fighter known as “The Black Beast” even helped a man who brought his Confederate flag with him.

“I picked up one guy and his family, his wife – he just kept apologizing to me, because all he really had was his clothes, and he wanted to take his Confederate flag,” Lewis told BJPenn.com. “He wanted to take that with him, and he just apologized and said, ‘Man, I’ll sit in the back of your truck, man. I don’t want to have my flag inside of your truck like this.’ I said, ‘Man, I’m not worried about that.’

“He’s saying, ‘You never know if you ever need someone, so …’ – I already knew where he was going with it. I just said, ‘Don’t even worry about it. It’s OK. I don’t care about that.’ His wife kept hitting him and saying, ‘You should have just left it.’”

Lewis posted photos and videos to social media, saying “it feels good to help people.”

The kids are good 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/SNXENDo4z3 — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 28, 2017

It feels good to help people pic.twitter.com/RtyYIkdGor — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 28, 2017

A bigger one is on the way behind my house #tornado pic.twitter.com/1uhjJSXfTR — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 26, 2017

In regards to the man carrying the Confederate flag, Lewis brushed it off, saying he’s lived in the South all of his life so it’s nothing he hasn’t seen before.

“I don’t care about that type of stuff,” Lewis said. “I just wanted to help him.”

RELATED: Virgin Mary Statue All That Survived Hurricane, Fire

Rain continues to fall in Texas. So far they’ve received twice as much rain in five days than Denver sees in an entire year.