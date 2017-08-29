Virgin Mary Statue All That Survived Hurricane, Fire

ROBSTOWN, Texas (CBS4) – A statue of the Virgin Mary is all that survived a house fire that started as Hurricane Harvey hit the area.

“Some may blame God and some may blame the hurricane but the only thing standing were holy things,” Natali Rojas is quoted by CNN. “As you can see this statue is the only thing that survived. I dug in there for things and all I found is a Virgin Mary.”

The family said the Robstown Fire Department battled fires in all three homes on their property even as the hurricane raged.

“I wanna thank the Fire Department of Robstown for courage to show up in the storm while the tremendous power, the wind, the rain were going and they were still out here trying their best. It was incredible,” said Jesus Rojas, Natali Rojas’ father.

The family is taking the statue’s survival as a sign.

“Appreciate what you have, listen to the warnings, hug your children and thank God for today and yesterday, and pray for a better tomorrow,” Natali Rojas said.

Robstown is west of Corpus Christi.