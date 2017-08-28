Nursing Home Residents In Viral Photo Now Safe, Dry

DICKINSON, Texas (CBS4) – A photo of residents in a flooded nursing home because of Hurricane Harvey went viral over the weekend.

The picture shows senior citizens sitting and moving around furniture in water up to their waists.

Most of the residents are wheelchair-bound or reliant on oxygen, according to CNN.

The good news, according to Omar Villafranca with CBS News, all of the residents are now “safe, warm, and dry!”

“We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” David Popoff, the city’s emergency management coordinator, told the newspaper.

Reports differ on the number of residents, but indications are between 15 and 24 were waiting for help before it arrived.

Floodwaters in Texas have reached roof lines of single-story homes Monday.

Thousands of rescues have taken place in the country’s fourth-largest city and the surrounding area, and there’s no sign of relief in sight as more rain is expected.

Hurricane Harvey is blamed for at least two deaths, but a family of six may also have drowned when their van was swept away in floodwaters.

