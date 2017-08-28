COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guests former CU QB Bobby Pesavento and former CSU receiver Dallas Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Couple Prays For Grandchildren’s Safety After Harvey

By Melissa Garcia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A couple in Douglas County are watching and waiting as their three grandchildren are stuck in a Houston suburb in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

While the now-classified Tropical Storm Harvey did not hit Colorado, the immense storm has touched hearts across the Denver metro community.

colorado harvey family 10looklive frame 1329 Colorado Couple Prays For Grandchildrens Safety After Harvey

“It’s very, very concerning,” said Ron Hranac, who lives just south of Lone Tree.

Ron and his wife Denise are grandparents to Aidan, 15, Gavin, 17, and Korbin, 22, who live in the Houston suburb of Richmond.

colorado harvey family 10looklive frame 352 Colorado Couple Prays For Grandchildrens Safety After Harvey

Their father suddenly passed away in 2016 at the age of 39. Now, the Hranac’s cherish the legacy that lives on through their grandsons, whose safety is threatened by Tropical Storm Harvey.

“They don’t have basements there, so it’s not like you have the basement to fill up first,” said Denise.

colorado harvey family 10looklive frame 472 Colorado Couple Prays For Grandchildrens Safety After Harvey

Aidan, Gavin and Korbin (credit: CBS)

They provided a photo showing floodwaters inching up to the house of a family member in Rosenberg, Texas, where the boys are staying.

“It’s a little scary,” Ron told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

colorado harvey family 10looklive frame 969 Colorado Couple Prays For Grandchildrens Safety After Harvey

Ron, who is a CBS4 Weather Watcher, is monitoring Harvey with specialized radar.

He said that more than 20 inches of rain so far had pummeled the neighborhood, essentially trapping their grandchildren.

colorado harvey family 10looklive frame 939 Colorado Couple Prays For Grandchildrens Safety After Harvey

“We got word from our daughter-in-law this morning that there’s a sinkhole on a major road out of the subdivision. So they’re kind of stuck,” he said.

Nearby, the rising Brazos River forced residents to evacuate.

colorado harvey family 10looklive frame 1805 Colorado Couple Prays For Grandchildrens Safety After Harvey

“If (the storm) continues over the next couple days as the forecasts suggest that it will, this certainly could take a turn for the worst. So, we’ve got our fingers crossed. We’re praying for them and hoping for the best,” Ron said.

The grandsons and their mother opted to ride out the storm at the home of a family member with a generator in case of a power outage.

colorado harvey family 10looklive frame 1922 Colorado Couple Prays For Grandchildrens Safety After Harvey

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014.

