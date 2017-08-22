4-Time Stroke Survivor Walks The Country To Help Others

By Kathy Walsh

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who has survived four strokes has taken his story on the road. He is walking across America visiting hospitals and inspiring other stroke patients.

Mycle Brandy from San Clemente, California, is all about showing newly diagnosed stroke survivors that there is life after stroke.

“How are you, my friend?” Brandy asked Roman Grabak, a stroke patient at Swedish Medical Center.

The two just met, but they understand one another. Grabak is hospitalized with his third stroke. Brandy has survived his four over the last 14 years.

“I was a professional singer and I lost 85 percent of my hearing and I became pretty depressed about that,” explained Brandy.

But in 2010, he starting walking all the way across America and stopping at hospitals to visit other stroke survivors.

Brandy said his mission is, “Help people that have suffered what I’ve suffered know that there is life after.”

This Tuesday visit to the stroke unit at Swedish Medical Center is the Denver leg of Brandy’s fourth trek. The 66 year old started in June at Rockaway Beach, Oregon, with plans to end by Valentine’s Day at Rockaway Beach, New York.

Neurologist Dr. Ira Chang, Director of the Swedish neurocritical care unit, sees positive change in her patients.

“It can be a great source of motivation and inspiration for them,” said Chang.

Brandy is all about encouragement.

“I do lot of exercise,” said Grabak.

“That’s the best thing,” said Brandy.

Brandy’s message is one of recovery for newly diagnosed patients who are scared. It is how this four-time stroke survivor makes all he’s been through matter.

Brandy is also determined to make people aware of the advances in stroke treatment including the clot busting drug TPA and thrombectomy, the ability to remove a blood clot from inside an artery or a vein.

Go to walkingacrossamerica.org for information on how to donate.

