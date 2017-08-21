Neighbor: Trash Transfer Site Moving In Next To Homes ‘Worth Fighting’

By Jeff Todd

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents of a new development in Douglas County say they are concerned after learning that a trash transfer facility is about to be built near their homes.

The proposed facility is to be built near South Chambers Road and Grasslands Driver, just north of E-470.

Neighbors told CBS4 there hasn’t been any notification given that the facility is nearing construction. It was actually an Arapahoe County employee who lives in a nearby neighborhood that sounded the alarms.

“My biggest concern is health issues and there’s the fire issue and all these homes are going to lose property values,” Mitch Maulik said.

Other neighbors are concerned about traffic, noise and pollution.

Maulik says he has alerted many of the businesses that border the site, including Rocky Vista University College Of Osteopathic Medicine. He’s concerned that there’s been no public comment on the facility. While the area was zoned for this kind of facility in 2008, his neighborhood and dozens of other homes were not built or planned, and now sit across South Chambers.

“Douglas County helped them pick that site out and they knew there were houses here, or they should know there are houses here. Maybe if they had come and done a site visit they would have a different perspective,” Maulik said.

More than 80 neighbors attended a meeting in a nearby park Monday night. The hope was to gather the community and voice their concerns at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting in Castle Rock.

“It’s still going to be a fight. It’s not an easy thing at this point, but I think it’s worth fighting,” Maulik said.

Online records show the trash transfer site was bought for more than $2.5 million by a company with ties to Pro Disposal Inc. Pro Disposal recently said in a press release from March it was beginning commercial service for all of Douglas County’s facilities.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.