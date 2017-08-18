Expect Delays On The ‘Road To Totality’

By Dillon Thomas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– With Monday’s highly anticipated Solar Eclipse on the horizon, tens of thousands of people have already made their way north, on the “road to totality.”

Wyoming expected to nearly double its population for the celestial event, an event which may peak for a just a few minutes.

Some 500,000 visitors are expected to travel to Wyoming for the eclipse, specifically in the central portion of the state. Wyoming officials said an extra 30,000 vehicles traveled into the state in the past two days, compared to typical traffic for this time of year.

Nearly three hours south of the path of totality, hotels and campsites in Cheyenne quickly booked.

Hotel workers in Cheyenne told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas their hotel had been sold out for more than a month, specifically for the eclipse.

“With the eclipse coming in, I am booked completely out for the next three days,” said Jane Harrington, owner of AB Camping in Cheyenne.

Harrington said RV campsites have been sold out for weeks with just a few tent camping sites still available.

Cheyenne is hours away from the total solar eclipse path, yet it is still attractive to many tourists.

“We can’t get in to places. Most places are booked for years ahead,” said Jerry Fribourg, an RV owner from Florida.

Fribourg, and his wife Lorett, hoped to camp near Casper.

“It was $895 for five days. Normally we pay $40 to $50 a night,” Lorett said.

Some traveled from Texas for the event, driving through Colorado.

Fred Self said he heard the crowd would be large in Wyoming when he stopped in Texas for gas.

“From all the RVs, and campers I have seen on the way up here, I would think that is a pretty good guess,” Self said. “I expect you’re going to have a crowd.”

Self was one of many who said they would likely have to spend the night in Walmart parking lots, after rental locations were booked, or overpriced.

