Latest Forecast: Finally Feeling Like August Around Colorado

August 17, 2017 5:26 AM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a high of only 76 degrees in Denver on Wednesday we will add about 10 degrees to that for this afternoon.

The normal high in Denver right now is 87 degrees.

There’s enough moisture in the air that we will see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. One or two could briefly reach severe limits on the eastern plains.

Looking ahead it will finally feel like mid-August with highs running just a little above normal over the upcoming weekend.

No organized weather makers are anticipated over the next five days but there will always be that threat for an afternoon shower or storm.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

