Jax Fish House Hosts Fundraiser For Murdered Cook

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver restaurant is holding a big fundraiser for one of its cooks who was murdered downtown last month.

“To do something different, cook for a cause is always fun,” said Jax Fish House Chef Austin Hornsby. “We’re just really trying to get the word out and have a packed house.”

jax fish house fundraiser 5pkg frame 1601 Jax Fish House Hosts Fundraiser For Murdered Cook

(credit: CBS)

The fundraiser is being held the night of Aug. 24 at the Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar in downtown Denver. The money raised will go to the family of Marlon Casanova.

jax fish house fundraiser 5pkg frame 442 Jax Fish House Hosts Fundraiser For Murdered Cook

Marlon Casanova (credit: CBS)

Casanova was murdered on July 31, but the details on his case like a motive have not been released.

Raoul Solis Lanius has been arrested and faces first-degree murder charges.

jax fish house fundraiser 5pkg frame 532 Jax Fish House Hosts Fundraiser For Murdered Cook

(credit: CBS)

“Forty percent of the proceeds are going to go to his family. We’re hoping for a really busy night,” Hornsby said. “No amount of money can make up for their loss. This is just a way for us to show appreciation.”

jax fish house fundraiser 5pkg frame 273 Jax Fish House Hosts Fundraiser For Murdered Cook

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Jax Fish House Chef Austin Hornsby. (credit: CBS)

Reservations are recommended for the fundraiser.

jax fish house fundraiser 5pkg frame 1631 Jax Fish House Hosts Fundraiser For Murdered Cook

(credit: CBS)

The family has also created a GoFundMe page in Marlon Casanova’s memory.

marlon casanova 1 Jax Fish House Hosts Fundraiser For Murdered Cook

Marlon Casanova (credit: CBS)

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

