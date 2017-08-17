Jax Fish House Hosts Fundraiser For Murdered Cook

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver restaurant is holding a big fundraiser for one of its cooks who was murdered downtown last month.

“To do something different, cook for a cause is always fun,” said Jax Fish House Chef Austin Hornsby. “We’re just really trying to get the word out and have a packed house.”

The fundraiser is being held the night of Aug. 24 at the Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar in downtown Denver. The money raised will go to the family of Marlon Casanova.

Casanova was murdered on July 31, but the details on his case like a motive have not been released.

Raoul Solis Lanius has been arrested and faces first-degree murder charges.

“Forty percent of the proceeds are going to go to his family. We’re hoping for a really busy night,” Hornsby said. “No amount of money can make up for their loss. This is just a way for us to show appreciation.”

Reservations are recommended for the fundraiser.

The family has also created a GoFundMe page in Marlon Casanova’s memory.

