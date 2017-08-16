Heavy Traffic Warning Issued Surrounding Eclipse

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– With the population of Wyoming expected to double for the 2017 Solar Eclipse, Colorado State Patrol in Northern Colorado decided to increase their staffing for expected delays.

Major Tim Keeton of the Colorado State Patrol, CSP, said the traffic on Interstate 25 may set records on Monday.

“We are absolutely expecting a substantial increase in traffic volumes, on all of our highways,” Keeton told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Keeton said the last time traffic neared what they expect it to reach for the eclipse, was in 2002 for an air show in Fort Collins.

An estimated 500,000 people are expected to make their way to central Wyoming, to witness the eclipse in totality, something that cannot be done in Colorado.

“The likelihood is, very few of those (travelers) are going to come from the north,” Keeton said. “(Traffic will) probably be far greater than the standard holiday weekend.”

CSP teamed up with several other agencies in preparation for the event.

CSP planned to have three staging locations along I-25, north of Denver. Staging locations would have fire, EMS, and tow services ready for heavy traffic.

Five additional medical helicopters will also be stationed in Northern Colorado because of the low number of hospitals located between Fort Collins and Cheyenne. Helicopters would also allow emergency responders to avoid traffic.

Keeton said CSP normally has one “courtesy car” during each shift. Courtesy cars are capable of providing pushes, tows, and mechanical services to drivers.

For the eclipse, CSP intended to have a total of six courtesy cars in service.

Keeton hoped the courtesy vehicles would not be needed, as he encouraged the public to be prepared for extensive traffic delays.

“Definitely have the ability to stay in that vehicle for a little while,” Keeton said.

CSP encouraged eclipse travelers to never pass a fueling exit with less than half a tank of gas, water, and food.

For those who do not make it to Wyoming in time to witness the total eclipse, CSP asked they pull over at designated parking locations, to witness the partial eclipse.

“Please, do not stop on the roadway to watch this. That is possibly the most dangerous thing you could do,” Keeton said.

Due to the high level of traffic, Wyoming and Nebraska placed a travel ban on oversized and overweight vehicles. Colorado will enforce that ban north of Highway 50, in an effort to help decongest traffic.

State troopers will also have drinks and food to hand out to those in emergent need. However, the courtesy food and water should not be considered a delivery service.

Wyoming asked CSP and other agencies to aid in their response to the eclipse. Agencies from Colorado offered to provide water rescue response and other help, according to CSP.

CSP said their observation and response to eclipse travel would also be monitored by air.

Traffic delays should be expected through the weekend, and possibly even as late as the Wednesday after the eclipse.

