‘Out Of This World’ Snack Ideas For A Memorable Eclipse Road Trip

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – I have to give credit where credit is due for this story. It was inspired by one of my twitter friends.
He’s compiling a list of the best snacks to take on a road trip to see the Great American Eclipse. Here’s the list so far…
Moon Pies
Little Debbie Star Crunch
Mars Bars
Milky Way Bars
Starburst
CapriSun
Sunkist
Sunny Delight
Sun Chips
Sun Drop (soda)
Krispe Kreme’s special solar eclipse donut
Can you think of any other snack ideas that are out of this world?
