ATF: Windsor Mill Fire Was Arson

August 13, 2017 11:12 AM
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A week after a 118-year-old feed and flour mill in the middle a developer’s renovation burned to the ground here, federal investigators announced at a press conference Sunday morning that the Windsor Mill’s blaze was intentionally set.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information about the incident.

“We do not have any suspects or suspect information at this time,” said Deborah Livingston, Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“This fire did not need to happen,” she added.

(credit: Windsor Severance Fire Department)

Chief Herb Brady of Windsor Severance Fire Rescue asked for any photographs or video taken between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday morning, August 6th.

The first call about the fire came in to dispatch at 1:49 a.m.

“I am angry,” Chief Brady said, “the firefighters had to put their lives on the line for an intentional fire.”

Brady said he requested ATF’s assistance due to the scope of the investigation, and the ATF will continue to help.

(credit: CBS)

