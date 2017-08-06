Early Morning Fire Destroys Windsor Mill

August 6, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Colorado, Weld County, Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A 118-year-old feed and flour mill in the midst of remodeling burned to the ground early Sunday morning in Windsor.

The fire started before 2 a.m. and was still smoking at dawn.

3 from windsor severance fd fb Early Morning Fire Destroys Windsor Mill

( credit – Facebook/Windsor Severance Fire Department)

Fire crews expect to be sifting through the debris and putting out hot spots well into this evening.

A Facebook post from the Windsor Severance Fire Department says no cause has been determined, but investigators from two federal agencies — the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — have joined those of the local department.

1 from windsor severance fd fb Early Morning Fire Destroys Windsor Mill

( credit – Facebook/Windsor Severance Fire Department)

Main Street in Windsor is closed until further notice. Side streets may also be closed as needed.

“At this time, there are no reported injuries or casualties,” stated the release.

7 from loveland fire rescue authority fb Early Morning Fire Destroys Windsor Mill

( credit – Facebook/Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

The Windsor Mill, built in 1899, was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list in 2002, according to Colorado Preservation, Inc.

The building was also featured in a CBS4 production of “Endangered Places.”

The mill suffered significant damage from a tornado in May of 2008.

As reported by the Fort Collins Coloradoan, a $3.7 million incentives package was approved in May of 2016 by the Windsor Town Board in an agreement with Blue Ocean Development to refurbish the building into a brewpub, restaurant and office space. At that time, the developer planned to open the doors of those businesses in November of this year.

15 from loveland fire rescue authority fb Early Morning Fire Destroys Windsor Mill

( credit – Facebook/Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Crews from Front Range Fire Rescue, Loveland Fire Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, Eaton Fire Rescue, Berthoud Fire, UC Health EMS, Weld County Sheriff, Weld County Communications, Windsor Police Department, Windsor Public Works, and Xcel Energy responded to the fire.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch