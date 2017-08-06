Early Morning Fire Destroys Windsor Mill

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A 118-year-old feed and flour mill in the midst of remodeling burned to the ground early Sunday morning in Windsor.

The fire started before 2 a.m. and was still smoking at dawn.

Fire crews expect to be sifting through the debris and putting out hot spots well into this evening.

A Facebook post from the Windsor Severance Fire Department says no cause has been determined, but investigators from two federal agencies — the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — have joined those of the local department.

Main Street in Windsor is closed until further notice. Side streets may also be closed as needed.

“At this time, there are no reported injuries or casualties,” stated the release.

The Windsor Mill, built in 1899, was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list in 2002, according to Colorado Preservation, Inc.

The building was also featured in a CBS4 production of “Endangered Places.”

The mill suffered significant damage from a tornado in May of 2008.

As reported by the Fort Collins Coloradoan, a $3.7 million incentives package was approved in May of 2016 by the Windsor Town Board in an agreement with Blue Ocean Development to refurbish the building into a brewpub, restaurant and office space. At that time, the developer planned to open the doors of those businesses in November of this year.

Crews from Front Range Fire Rescue, Loveland Fire Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, Eaton Fire Rescue, Berthoud Fire, UC Health EMS, Weld County Sheriff, Weld County Communications, Windsor Police Department, Windsor Public Works, and Xcel Energy responded to the fire.