Disability Transportation Van Stolen From Front Yard

By Dillon Thomas

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department confirmed they were searching for a disability transportation van on Saturday, after it was stolen from the owner’s front yard.

Carrie Ricard told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the van was stolen between Friday night, and Saturday morning.

The 20-year-old van was equipped with a $15,000 customized wheelchair lift. The lift was used to transport Bobbi Jo Dunbar to appointments, shopping trips, and tours around the nation.

Dunbar was prematurely born and lives with severe disabilities.

Ricard said she was Dunbar’s primary caregiver, adding she relies on the van to mobilize Dunbar.

Ricard said it was mysterious why someone would steal the aging van, outside the fact it had an expensive lift built in.

“We’ve got a 2015 Grand Caravan sitting 10 feet away from [the stolen van,]” Davis said. “I think it just came down to ease of taking it. I imagine someone just went on a joy ride, and didn’t really look at how that might impact us.”

The family said Dunbar was crying throughout the day, irritated that she could not leave the home. Davis said Dunbar enjoys “going for rides almost daily.”

Davis said Dunbar would have to stay at home until the van was found, or a new one was purchased, outside of mandatory appointments. Davis said the only way to transport Dunbar without a van is to call for an ambulance.

The family set up a GoFundMe page, to help with expenses.

