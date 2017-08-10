Morning Host Steffan Tubbs Out At KOA NewsRadio

DENVER (CBS4) – One of KOA NewsRadio’s morning hosts is out of a job after police arrested him on a domestic violence charge.

iHeartMedia Denver President Tim Hager said Monday afternoon that “Steffan Tubbs will no longer be part of Colorado’s Morning News on KOA.”

According to Denver Court records, the incident that got Tubbs arrested happened via a phone disturbance.

In the Denver Police Department’s probably cause statement, Tubbs allegedly continually contacted a woman by phone, “with voice messages, videos and text messages,” using “vulgar language with intent to annoy the victim.”

They previously had a relationship together for a period of two years, according to the statement.

Tubbs was arrested in the area of 16th Street and Wewatta Street, then went before a judge the next days.

“We appreciate all of his contributions during his time with us and wish him well,” Hager said.

The morning show will continue on schedule with April Zesbaugh and guest host Ed Greene, CBS4’s weather anchor, beginning next Monday.

Tubbs’ trial is set for Oct. 18.