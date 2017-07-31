KOA NewsRadio Host Steffan Tubbs Arrested

DENVER (CBS4) – One of KOA NewsRadio’s morning hosts has been arrested.
Steffan Tubbs was taken into custody on a domestic violence charge.
According to Denver Court records, the incident happened via a phone disturbance.
In the Denver Police Department’s probable cause statement, Tubbs allegedly continually contacted a woman by phone, “with voice messages, videos and text messages,” using “vulgar language with intent to annoy the victim.”
They previously had a relationship together for a period of two years, according to the statement.
Tubbs was arrested at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of 16th Street and Wewatta Street.
“We take matters of this kind very seriously, and while we cannot comment on the personal matter of an employee, we are looking into the situation so we can further review and respond as appropriate,” said Tim Hager, President of the Denver Region of the iHeartMedia Markets Group.
Tubbs is due to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.