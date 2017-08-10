Hickenlooper Denounces Hate Crime At Synagogue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. John Hickenlooper had a strong reaction to a hate crime that happened last week.
Swastikas were spray painted onto the Temple Beit Torah, as well as some cars around the synagogue.
The Anti-Defamation League says that anti-Semitic hate crimes are increasing at an alarming rate in Colorado, up from 18 cases in 2015 to 45 last year.
In a joint statement with the Colorado Springs mayor and the police chief, Gov. Hickenlooper says “we are all committed to using the full power of our offices to stand up to hateful activities and crimes.”