Nazi Swastika Spray Painted Outside Jewish Synagogue

August 5, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Anti-Defamation League, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Temple Beit Torah

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs are looking for someone who sprayed Nazi graffiti on a sign outside a Jewish synagogue.

vandal21 Nazi Swastika Spray Painted Outside Jewish Synagogue

(credit: KKTV)

It happened sometime late Thursday night at the Temple Beit Torah north of downtown Colorado Springs.

Neighbors spotted it Friday morning and called police.

The synagogue was still working to get it completely cleaned up on Friday evening.

“In this day and age, you have to hark back to the Nazi era for that kind of thing. In the grand scheme of things, it may not seem big but it’s big to us,” Temple Beit Torah administrator Laura Gross told CBS4 partner KKTV.

The Anti-Defamation League released a statement saying in part, “we encourage the police department to investigate the vandalism as a potential bias-motivated hate crime.”

