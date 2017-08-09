Latest Forecast: Stagnant Weather Pattern Means More Chances For Thunderstorms

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A steady stream of moisture from the Pacific Ocean will continue to flow into Colorado on Wednesday. And therefore the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms will continue. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas have a 30% chance for storms mainly between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. A couple storms southeast of the metro area could be strong or borderline severe. Gusty winds and lightning are the primary concerns.

In terms of temperatures, Wednesday should be a degree or two warmer than Tuesday but everyone along the Front Range will remain below normal for August (for the fifth consecutive day). Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Similar weather is expected for Thursday and Friday followed by a somewhat smaller chance for thunderstorms over the weekend.

In the mountains, plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms starting around noon on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for mountain valley locations.

