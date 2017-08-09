Crime Spree Driver With Hit List Charged With Murder

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has been charged with murder after police say he intentionally ran down another man with a stolen truck.

Denver Police say 26-year-old Eric Ukuni stole a red truck after carjacking the owner in Commerce City.

Ukuni then, allegedly, fled from police before crashing at 40th Avenue and Havana Street.

Investigators say Ukuni crashed into other cars before hitting and killing a man near a white van.

Witnesses told police that Ukuni then tried to flee by carjacking other drivers.

They were able to stop him, though, and hold him until police arrived.

Ukuni apparently had a hit list that said “three people will die today.”

