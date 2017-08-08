Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Street, Suspect In Custody

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a crash that left one person dead and another in custody.

Officers rushed to the scene at 40th Avenue and Havana Street on Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. That person did not survive.

Detectives closed several blocks of Havana to gather evidence. There were two vehicles at the scene, including a red truck and a white sedan. Officers have not disclosed which vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Police have not released any details about the victim or the suspect.