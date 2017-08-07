COMING UP: COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos safety David Bruton. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Latest Forecast: The Rain Goes On…More Cool And Wet Weather To Start The Week

August 7, 2017 7:37 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – As of early Monday the Denver area was running 0.34″ above normal with precipitation this Monday. Temperatures were also averaging about 5° below normal which from a climate standpoint is huge. And right now all signs indicate above normal precipitation together with below normal temperatures will continue for at least the next 6-10 days.

On Monday we’ll see off and on rain showers throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible but we’re not concerned about severe weather. Some of the most intense rainfall should occur and along south of the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. Locations south of Monumnet including Colorado Springs and Pueblo could see more than 1″ of rain by late Monday night. Rainfall amounts in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will generally be under 0.5″. Also plan on plenty of rain in the mountains along with slightly more thunderstorm activity compared to lower elevations.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the middle 70s along the Front Range. The chance for rain is also smaller but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will still be possible.

On Wednesday we should finally see at least limited sunshine. Thursday and Friday will bring highs near 80° which is obviously warmer but still below normal for the second week in August.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

