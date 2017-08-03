Candidate Mike Johnston Gets Support From Webbs In Governor’s Race

August 3, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: Campaign 2018, Mike Johnston, Wellington Webb, Wilma Webb

DENVER (CBS4) – Two well-known names in Colorado politics have thrown their support behind Mike Johnston.

Johnston, a former Democratic state senator, announced his bid for governor earlier this year.

mike johnston Candidate Mike Johnston Gets Support From Webbs In Governors Race

Mike Johnston (credit: CBS)

Democrats Wellington and Wilma Webb endorsed Johnston, saying “Mike has the vision and leadership to shape the future of Colorado.”

gettyimages 580034482 Candidate Mike Johnston Gets Support From Webbs In Governors Race

Wellington Webb speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 25. (credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Wellington Webb served as Denver Mayor from 1991 to 2003 and also was a state legislator before that. Wilma also served as a state legislator from 1980 to 1993.

Rep. Jared Polis and former Colorado Treasurer Cary Kennedy are also among those currently competing for the Democratic nomination for governor. Six Republicans have also announced their candidacies.

RELATED: Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne Considers Run For Governor

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch