Candidate Mike Johnston Gets Support From Webbs In Governor’s Race

DENVER (CBS4) – Two well-known names in Colorado politics have thrown their support behind Mike Johnston.
Johnston, a former Democratic state senator, announced his bid for governor earlier this year.
Democrats Wellington and Wilma Webb endorsed Johnston, saying “Mike has the vision and leadership to shape the future of Colorado.”
Wellington Webb served as Denver Mayor from 1991 to 2003 and also was a state legislator before that. Wilma also served as a state legislator from 1980 to 1993.
Rep. Jared Polis and former Colorado Treasurer Cary Kennedy are also among those currently competing for the Democratic nomination for governor. Six Republicans have also announced their candidacies.