Campaign 2018
Republican Debate: 3 Candidates For Governor Share ViewsRepublican gubernatorial candidates recently took part in a debate on Colorado Public Television 30 at CPT12 Studios.
Democratic Debate: 4 Candidates For Governor TussleDemocratic gubernatorial candidates took part in a debate on Colorado Public Television on May 30.
Pallets Of Ballots Go Out In Biggest Primary In State HistoryBallots will begin arriving in Coloradans mail boxes this week for the biggest primary in state history.
Reality Check: Cary Kennedy Defends Negative Super PAC AdDespite promising to run a clean campaign, Kennedy is defending an attack ad by her super PAC.
Ballots For Primary Election Start Heading Out MondayUnaffiliated voters get their first chance in Colorado history to vote in the state's primaries.
Reality Check: Victor Mitchell Touts Conservative CredentialsMost of this year's gubernatorial candidates on the Republican side have not held statewide office. That includes Victor Mitchell.
Reality Check: Walker Stapleton's TV Ads Aim For Republican BaseWith the primary election just four weeks away, Colorado's gubernatorial candidates are sinking serious money into political ads.
Reality Check: Mike Johnston's Record On EducationThe primary election for Colorado's next governor is just five weeks away and political ads are now blanketing the airwaves. CBS4's Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ads a Reality Check.
Colorado Business Groups Will Push For Tax Hike For RoadsA coalition of business groups announced plans Friday to ask Colorado voters this fall to raise sales taxes to pay for $6 billion in transportation projects.
Reality Check: Cary Kennedy's Education ClaimsEducation has emerged as the top issue in this year’s Democratic primary for governor of Colorado.
Reality Check: Jared Polis' Education ClaimsEducation has emerged as the top issue in this year’s Democratic primary for governor of Colorado.
Non-Politician Leads Legislation To Ask Voters To Change RedistrictingKent Thiry is not a politician or even partisan, but he has lead one of the biggest changes ever in Colorado politics.