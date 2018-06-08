Ballots For Primary Election Start Heading Out Monday Unaffiliated voters get their first chance in Colorado history to vote in the state's primaries.

Reality Check: Victor Mitchell Touts Conservative Credentials Most of this year's gubernatorial candidates on the Republican side have not held statewide office. That includes Victor Mitchell.

Reality Check: Walker Stapleton's TV Ads Aim For Republican Base With the primary election just four weeks away, Colorado's gubernatorial candidates are sinking serious money into political ads.

Reality Check: Mike Johnston's Record On Education The primary election for Colorado's next governor is just five weeks away and political ads are now blanketing the airwaves. CBS4's Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ads a Reality Check.

Colorado Business Groups Will Push For Tax Hike For Roads A coalition of business groups announced plans Friday to ask Colorado voters this fall to raise sales taxes to pay for $6 billion in transportation projects.

Reality Check: Cary Kennedy's Education Claims Education has emerged as the top issue in this year’s Democratic primary for governor of Colorado.

Reality Check: Jared Polis' Education Claims Education has emerged as the top issue in this year’s Democratic primary for governor of Colorado.

Non-Politician Leads Legislation To Ask Voters To Change RedistrictingKent Thiry is not a politician or even partisan, but he has lead one of the biggest changes ever in Colorado politics.