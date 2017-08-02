Unusual Stretch Of August Weather Ahead

August 2, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: August Cold Front, Monsoon

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for an unusual start to August in terms of the weather across Colorado.

Specifically it’s the temperature that will be making headlines over the next several days.

The latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for a 60-80% chance that temperatures will run below normal.

In fact the trend will get underway later tonight as a strong cold front moves into the state.

Highs in Denver on Thursday are expected to be 15-20 degrees below the normal high of 89.

While the temperature trend looks to be very clear, moisture is a different story.

It’s been a very dry summer for many, especially on the western slope and for areas near Denver and Fort Collins. NOAA’s 8-14 day precipitation outlook says we have a slightly higher-than-normal chance to see rainfall over the next few weeks.

August can sometimes be a wet month as plumes of deep tropical moisture can still moves across the state courtesy of the North American Monsoon.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

  1. Greg Berman says:
    August 2, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Great analysis Chris. I really miss getting to watch you all via DirecTV (down here in Manitou), but I do get to pick you all up on Roku. It’s amazing the difference between the northern and southern half of the state over the last month. Here in Manitou Springs, we picked up 5.16″ of rain in July. And today we just had another drenching thunderstorm. Keep up the great work at 4!

