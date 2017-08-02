Fatal Stabbing Victim’s Friends Say Police Have Their Story Wrong

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Friends of the victim of a fatal stabbing in LoDo say they are relieved someone is behind bars, but they think the story investigators have told simply can’t be true.

Marlon Casanova was stabbed 14 times around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in LoDo.

A probable cause statement says the suspect, Raoul Solis Lanius, 53, and his companion had an argument with the victim over who could sleep on a stoop in front of a bicycle shop near 15th Street and Wynkoop Street.

Friends say Casanova is not homeless and is an accomplished chef at Jax Fish House and the Truffle Table.

Lanius is charged with second degree murder, but told police he stabbed the victim after an argument escalated into a racial slur. The story was corroborated by Lanius’ female companion.

Friends and coworkers say that couldn’t possibly be true and think Lanius mugged Casanova before killing him.

Denver police say any additional information on the case will come out in court records. The District Attorney’s office told CBS4 no new charges have been filed in the case.

