‘Gives Me The Feeling I’m Helping’: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

August 2, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: Aiden Carrillo, DeMolay, U.S. Navy, Vincent Carrillo, Westminster

By Tom Mustin

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Seventh grader Aiden Carrillo is honoring American troops overseas by sending them a little slice of home with care packages.

Inside his Westminster home, the 12-year-old is on a mission.

military care package 5pkg frame 88 Gives Me The Feeling Im Helping: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

Aiden Carrillo (credit: CBS)

“It gives me the feeling that I’m helping people and stuff like that,” he told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Aiden’s brother, Vincent, is serving with the U.S. Navy overseas.

military care package 5pkg frame 268 Gives Me The Feeling Im Helping: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

Vincent Carillo (credit: CBS)

Spurred on by a love for his brother, Aiden is boxing up care packages to send to military members stationed overseas.military care package 5pkg frame 2230 Gives Me The Feeling Im Helping: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

“They’re appreciated for their service and they’re thought of everyday,” he said.

Aiden is a member of the youth leadership group, DeMolay. His brother inspired his first project, after getting packages from home.

military care package 5pkg frame 685 Gives Me The Feeling Im Helping: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

Aiden Carrillo (credit: CBS)

“My brother, every time he would get his box, he would call my mom and say thank you.”

In May, Aiden raised $2,000 through social media. He used the money to pay for shipping and supplies for his brother’s shipmates on board the U.S.S. Donald Cook.

military care package 5pkg frame 1285 Gives Me The Feeling Im Helping: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

The U.S. S. Donald Cook (credit: CBS)

“Granola bars, candy, hygiene products,” said Aiden.

Aiden and his friends sent 61 packages to the ship. The gift from home was greatly appreciated.

military care package 5pkg frame 1375 Gives Me The Feeling Im Helping: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

(credit: CBS)

“They sent us a letter back saying they regret to inform us but all the contents of our box have been eaten,” Aiden said while laughing.

military care package 5pkg frame 1957 Gives Me The Feeling Im Helping: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

Aiden Carrillo (credit: CBS)

Michelle Carrillo is a proud Navy mom.

military care package 5pkg frame 1747 Gives Me The Feeling Im Helping: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

Michelle Carrillo (credit: CBS)

She fought back tears while describing her civilian son, “I’m very proud that he’s taking these steps to make others feel appreciated.”

military care package 5pkg frame 1345 Gives Me The Feeling Im Helping: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

CBS4’s Tom Mustin interviews Aiden Carrillo (credit: CBS)

Aiden recently received a public service award for his project. Now this modest 12-year-old is planning another shipment to another ship for November.

military care package 5pkg frame 1447 Gives Me The Feeling Im Helping: Tween Sends Care Packages To Troops

Aiden Carrillo (credit: CBS)

He says their thanks makes it all worthwhile, “Just enjoy them and thank you for your service.”

Aiden is trying to raise money for his next shipment and he is accepting donations.

Tom Mustin is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor. He has been with CBS4 since 2002, and is always looking for great story ideas. Connect with Tom on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @TomCBS4.

