Brazen Crook Caught On Surveillance Camera

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4)– Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows a brazen thief casually strolling through the Retro Room Bar and Salon on Larimer Street.

“The way he’s walking around and acting, it’s not probably his first time stealing something,” owner Dominic Roybal told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

The salon was closed at the time, but the attached bar next door was packed- inside and out.

Royball says a police officer was also stationed outside. Despite the audience, the crook broke open the salon door and stepped inside.

“The fact that he managed to walk right by a police officer and several customers, that didn’t deter him is pretty crazy,” said Roybal.

The man, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, running shoes, and a baseball cap, is seen on video wandering downstairs into the supply room. At one point, he can be see muttering to himself.

Then the thief checks out some jackets and a backpack before leaving with an employee’s road bike.

Roybal says the crook escaped with quite a haul, “Some business checks. We know he stole some tools, alcohol and an expensive bicycle of one of our employees.”

Roybal says bartenders often go in to the supply room on busy nights to restock. Thankfully, that didn’t happen.

“That’s really concerning. Somebody could have gotten hurt, especially our female bartender. If she would have walked down into the storage room the same time he was in there, I’m certain she would have gotten hurt.”

Detectives believe the man has struck before. They’re hoping the public can help bring him to justice.

“He’s somebody who definitely has no regard for his own safety or anybody else,” said Roybal.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, He has brown hair and a beard, with a stocky build.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Tom Mustin is CBS4's Weekend Anchor.