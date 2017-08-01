Latest Forecast: Next 48 Hours Takes Us From Summer To Fall

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The normal high for this date in Denver is 90 degrees and we should be right around that by this afternoon.

There will be a handful of stray showers and thunderstorms today but they will mostly be confined to the mountains of central and southern Colorado.

Big changes will creep into the forecast starting tomorrow as a cold front moves into the state. It will bring much cooler temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

In fact by Thursday we are expecting highs in Denver to only make it into the lower 70s which is more like what’s common in late September.

The cool down will be short-lived with 80s expected again over the weekend.

