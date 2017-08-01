Crazy July Rainfall Extremes Separated By Only 63 Air Miles

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s all about location when it comes to summertime thunderstorms in Colorado. Their scattered nature can leave some areas soaked while others not far away stay parched.

A series of afternoon thunderstorms dropped 6.23 inches of rain at the Colorado Springs airport last month. Measurable rain fell on 19 out of 31 days. 2017 is now the third wettest July for that climate record.

It was a much different story just 63 air miles to the north at Denver International Airport where only 0.47 inches of rain fell, making it the 13th driest July in Denver’s climate record, which dates back to 1872.

July is normally Denver’s wettest month of the year.

Colorado Springs wasn’t the only city in southern Colorado that saw a lot of rain during July. It was also a wet month in Pueblo where over three inches of rain fell.

Alamosa recorded their wettest July on record with 3.52 inches of rain.

