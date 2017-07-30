Mousetrap Bridge Repairs Begin Sunday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound ramp of Interstate 25 to westbound I-70 starting Sunday, July 30th. The closure will begin at 8:00 p.m. and end at 5:30 a.m. The work is part of the I-70 and I-25 Interchange Bridge Repairs project. Crews will be doing maintenance work on the bridge that connects the two interstates.
Drivers will be detoured to Washington Street via I-70 east and directed back onto I-70 westbound. Speed limits will be 45 m.p.h. through the work zone and detour signage will be posted.
The work is expected to shut down the ramp every night through Thursday, August 3rd.