Police Chief Invites Transgender People To Apply For Jobs

July 27, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Arapahoe County, Aurora, Aurora Police Department, Donald Trump, Nick Metz, Transgender

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s police chief is reaching out to the transgender community following President Donald Trump’s tweets on Wednesday saying transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the military.

In an early morning tweet on Thursday, Chief Nick Metz said “if US Military wont take U, @AuroraPD will!”

The department is in need of not only officers, but also dispatchers, crime scene investigators, administrators, and more.

Metz ended his tweet saying that Aurora’s Pride Fest will be held on Aug. 5.

