Trump: Won’t ‘Accept Or Allow Transgender People’ In Military

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump fired off several tweets Wednesday morning.

In addition to posts about his Tuesday night rally in Ohio, health care, and a continued attack on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump tweeted that “the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

This, he says, comes “after consultation with my Generals and military experts.”

The president says the reason is that “our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

He ended the three-tweet message with a simple “Thank you.”

The crowd in Ohio was amazing last night – broke all records. We all had a great time in a great State. Will be back soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

His other morning tweets, as mentioned, discussed the rally in Youngstown, Ohio, that “broke all records,” and a shaming of Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski for voting against the health care bill Tuesday.

Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The president ended with asking “why didn’t A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but go big dollars.”

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

…big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

In recent days, Trump has been pressuring Sessions to quit, saying he’s “beleaguered,” and that he would never have appointed him in the first place had he known Sessions was going to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.