Airline Offering Flights From Denver With View Of Solar Eclipse

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – In less than a month a total solar eclipse will grace the skies over America and Southwest Airlines is offering flights with ‘flare’ to commemorate it.
Southwest officials have modeled the eclipse’s path against scheduled flights for August 21 and identified five that are most likely to offer passengers a front row view.
Three originate in Denver.
Flight 1577 – departs Denver 10:20 am MDT for St. Louis
Flight 301 – departs Denver 10:20 am MDT for Nashville
Flight 1969 – departs Denver 9:50 am MDT for Atlanta
Flight 1375 – departs Seattle at 9:05 am PDT for St. Louis
Flight 1368 – departs Portland at 9:05 PDT for St. Louis
Passengers on these flights will receive special viewing glasses to view the eclipse.
The airline will also offer cosmic cocktails and gate-to-gate WiFi so that customers can engage on social media.
