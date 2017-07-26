Airline Offering Flights From Denver With View Of Solar Eclipse

July 26, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, Great American Eclipse, Southwest Airlines

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – In less than a month a total solar eclipse will grace the skies over America and Southwest Airlines is offering flights with ‘flare’ to commemorate it.

Southwest officials have modeled the eclipse’s path against scheduled flights for August 21 and identified five that are most likely to offer passengers a front row view.

Three originate in Denver.

pic Airline Offering Flights From Denver With View Of Solar Eclipse

‘Colorado One’ sitting at a gate in Los Angeles. (credit: CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears)

eclipse 3 Airline Offering Flights From Denver With View Of Solar Eclipse

(credit: CBS)

Flight 1577 – departs Denver 10:20 am MDT for St. Louis

Flight 301 – departs Denver 10:20 am MDT for Nashville

Flight 1969 – departs Denver 9:50 am MDT for Atlanta

Flight 1375 – departs Seattle at 9:05 am PDT for St. Louis

Flight 1368 – departs Portland at 9:05 PDT for St. Louis

all american eclipse glasses Airline Offering Flights From Denver With View Of Solar Eclipse

(credit: Rainbow Symphony)

Passengers on these flights will receive special viewing glasses to view the eclipse.

The airline will also offer cosmic cocktails and gate-to-gate WiFi so that customers can engage on social media.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch