Michelle Obama Speaks At Pepsi Center, Addresses Challenges Women Face

DENVER (CBS4) – Former first lady Michelle Obama made her first public appearance in Colorado since leaving the White House on Tuesday, and she did it in the place where the presidential run for her husband started at the Pepsi Center.

The Women’s Foundation of Colorado invited her for a conversation to mark their organization’s 30th anniversary.

Obama opened up about life before, during and after her time in the White House, but she also shared her thoughts about the challenges women face today.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, a Democrat — as a women anyone can relate to her. As a human being you can relate to her,” said one of the nearly 9,000 women who attended the event.

Several came out of the Pepsi Center — the site of the majority of the Democratic National Convention in 2008 when Barack Obama was nominated for president by his party — feeling inspired.

“We have Indian, we have Native American, we have Asian here. It’s a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful mix and I think that’s what Michelle represents — there’s hope,” said another attendee.

The Women’s Foundation used the night to raise awareness and funds for services they provide, all of which focus on empowering and advancing women and girls across Colorado.

When asked about any plans to run for office in the future, the former first lady flat out said no, but she said public service will forever be part of her life.

Colorado’s Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, former Colorado first lady Dottie Lamm and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock all spoke about current challenges women are facing. CBS4’s Karen Leigh emceed Tuesday night’s event.