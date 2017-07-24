Latest Forecast: Big Monsoon Plume Has Eyes Set On Colorado

July 24, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to be a very hot start to the week across eastern Colorado with highs well into the 90s. In fact some places could see the low 100s on the northeast plains.

1 3 Latest Forecast: Big Monsoon Plume Has Eyes Set On Colorado

It’s a different story on the western slope where increasing cloud cover will keep things a touch cooler.

The cloud cover is part of a large plume of monsoon moisture sitting over southern Arizona that will be moving into southwest Colorado by later tonight.

That moisture will cross the state over the next few days and it will increase our storm chances statewide as we roll into the middle of the week.

It’ll also help cool us down by Wednesday!

5day Latest Forecast: Big Monsoon Plume Has Eyes Set On Colorado

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Big Monsoon Plume Has Eyes Set On Colorado

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch