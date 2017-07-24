Latest Forecast: Big Monsoon Plume Has Eyes Set On Colorado

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to be a very hot start to the week across eastern Colorado with highs well into the 90s. In fact some places could see the low 100s on the northeast plains.
It’s a different story on the western slope where increasing cloud cover will keep things a touch cooler.
The cloud cover is part of a large plume of monsoon moisture sitting over southern Arizona that will be moving into southwest Colorado by later tonight.
That moisture will cross the state over the next few days and it will increase our storm chances statewide as we roll into the middle of the week.
It’ll also help cool us down by Wednesday!
