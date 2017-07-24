Got A Spare $100M? A Colorado 14er Is For Sale

By Jeff Todd

SAN LUIS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado 14er is for sale for more than $100 million.

A real estate listing for Cielo Vista Ranch in Costilla County says the deeded ownership of Culebra Peak (at 14,053 feet) and 18 other peaks above 13,000 feet in elevation are for sale. The listing is more than a year old, but the Summit Daily News reported that interest in the property has grown recently.

In total, the ranch is more than 83,000 acres along the Colorado and New Mexico border and is dubbed “one of the largest, most pristine private properties in North America.”

The property listing says, “Alpine terrain gives way to large stands of pine, spruce, fir, aspens and meadows. The ranch is home to thousands of elk, and bighorn sheep roam the property’s high country peaks and glacial basins. Over 100 miles of creeks in multiple drainages provide habitat for several species of trout, including pure strains of the Rio Grande cutthroat. Resplendent with its beautiful forest canopy, miles of creeks, imposing peaks and ridgelines, meadows and aspen groves, it is impossible to fully convey the grandeur of this property.”

You can find the listing at mirrranchgroup.com/ranches/cielo-vista-ranch/.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.