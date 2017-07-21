Eclipse Times For Denver & Selected Cities In The Region

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re making plans to view the upcoming eclipse here are the times for a few selected cities around the region.

TOTALITY (WYOMING AND NEBRASKA)

Casper, Wyoming – partial eclipse begins at 10:22:17 am, ends at 1:09:25 pm (totality is from 11:42:37 am to 11:45:04 am)

Guernsey, Wyoming – partial eclipse begins at 10:24:20 am, ends at 1:12:58 pm (totality is from 11:45:44 am to 11:47:58 am)

Wheatland, Wyoming – partial eclipse begins at 10:23:57 am, ends at 1:12:45 pm (totality is from 11:46:11 am to 11:46:58 am)

Torrington, Wyoming – partial eclipse begins at 10:25:06 am, ends at 1:14:14 pm (totality is from 11:46:56 am to 11:48:58 am)

Mitchell, Nebraska – partial eclipse begins at 10:25:38 am, ends at 1:15:04 pm (totality is from 11:47:44 am to 11:49:39 am)

Alliance, Nebraska – partial eclipse begins at 10:27:07 am, ends at 1:16:43 pm (totality is from 11:49:12 am to 11:51:42 am)

COLORADO

Fort Collins (95%) – partial eclipse begins at 10:23:24 am, peaks at 11:46:44 am and ends at 1:13:52 pm

Craig (93%) – partial eclipse begins at 10:19:44 am, peaks at 11:41:55 am and ends at 1:08:46 pm

Denver (92%) – partial eclipse begins at 10:23:23 am, peaks at 11:47:07 am and ends at 1:14:43 pm

Colorado Springs (89%) – partial eclipse begins at 10:23:37 am, peaks at 11:47:48 am and ends at 1:15:50 pm

Lamar (88%) – partial eclipse begins at 10:27:10 am, peaks at 11:52:40 am and ends at 1:21:11 pm

Grand Junction (87%) – partial eclipse begins at 10:18:02 am, peaks at 11:40:11 am and ends at 1:07:31 pm

Pueblo (87%) – partial eclipse begins at 10:23:53 am, peaks at 11:48:21 am and ends at 1:16:39 pm

Durango (81%) – partial eclipse begins at 10:18:58 am, peaks at 11:41:54 am and ends at 1:09:58 pm

If your location isn’t listed above click here for an interactive map showing the eclipse path and times for selected cities across the nation.

