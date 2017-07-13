Immigration Activists Urge Support For DACA Program

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s immigration activists say there is a very real threat coming from Washington and they want Colorado officials to show their support.

“I carry this fear, this anxiety this panic of knowing that I can be taken away from my family and my partner any day,” said Ana Rodriguez with Colorado People’s Alliance.

This group of activists say they’re concerned about a letter sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions by nine Republican state attorneys general and a governor asking for DACA to be repealed.

“My parents brought me to the united states when I was 2 months old. I don’t know any other place than Denver,” said Alexa Bailon, a student at Metro State University. “DACA was very important for me because it allowed me to go to college. I am going to become a doctor. I want to be a family doctor.”

At a gathering of organizations on Thursday, many DACA recipients emphasized how important the program has been for them to continue education and employment opportunities legally. It happened the same day the Department of Homeland Security Chief told the Hispanic Caucus in Washington that the program is likely to go away.

“I urge Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, urge Governor Hickenlooper to protect DACA and folks like me,” said Rodriguez. “Now this is her opportunity to stand up and make good on those words, don’t let us be afraid, stand up with us and fight for DACA.”

The Attorney General’s office says Coffman was asked to sign the same letter as the nine other AGs, but chose not to support the repeal attempt.

Governor Hickenlooper said in a statement to CBS4: “Colorado is better when DREAMers pursue an education and contribute to our communities. Our state benefits from those supported by DACA. Immigrants help form the fabric of our culture and that culture doesn’t support tearing families apart!”

The immigration coalition says it is looking for support on its Facebook page.

