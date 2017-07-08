Latest Forecast: Hot Weekend Ahead With Scattered T-Storms

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s more of the same for Colorado and the Central Rockies over the next several days – hot weather with scattered daily thunderstorms.

While most will stay dry, those that do see a storm could pick up some locally heavy rain.

Most of the storms should stay below severe criteria but it’s certainly possible to see a few here and there, especially on the eastern plains where there’s a little more moisture to work with.

Because it’s sunny and hot with light winds we will see air quality be a concern along the urban corridor between Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley.

An ozone alert is in effect.

You can help reduce the production of ground-level ozone by limiting your driving during the heat of the day and by stopping at the click when refueling.

Limiting the use of gas-powered lawn equipment during the heat of the day and doing your painting or staining projects in the early morning or early evening hours will help too.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.