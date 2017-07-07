Wildfires Force Cancellation Of Triple Bypass Ride

By Jennifer Brice

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Due to wildfires on the ride route, the 29th annual Triple Bypass bicycle ride has been canceled.

Many of the riders are making the best of it by still taking in the amazing sights and trails that Colorado has to offer. CBS4 caught up with a group of men from Texas who are planning to ride some alternatives routes. The group drove into Colorado from both Dallas and Tyler when they learned the unfortunate news says Chris Kutach.

“I got the text that said the ride was canceled,” says Kutach. “We were a little disappointed but we figured we will make the best of it.”

They were looking forward to the challenging terrain of the Rockies says David Sywak, also of Dallas, “To do three big (passes) ones in one day is sort of something epic and 120 miles in the mountains.”

Organizers of the Triple Bypass canceled the ride because of the forest fires, dangerous conditions and heavy smoke in both Eagle and Summit Counties. They are also urging riders, for their safety, to not try to make the ride regardless of the cancellation.

Sywak says he may have no choice because his personal car is still in Vail, “One way or the other we’ve got to get back to get my car, whether we ride there or drive there we have to figure it out.”

While this group of Texas are disappointed about the cancellation, they are putting it all into perspective.

“This is such a small priority on the scale of things when you’re dealing with people’s lives, families and properties and things like that.”

LINK: Triple Bypass

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.